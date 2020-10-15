| 8.3°C Dublin

Four years on, Trump has only deepened the swamp

Richard Curran

Unpredictable: US President Donald Trump dances to the music as he departs a campaign rally in Florida on Monday. PHOTO: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST Expand

Four years ago many people in Ireland were worried. They were worried about US presidential candidate Donald Trump and what he might do if he got elected.

Based on his election promises he had vowed to bring jobs back to the US; pay back the national debt within eight years; re-invigorate American manufacturing; slash the trade deficits with Mexico and China and to build a wall on along the Mexican border. The list went on.

Aside from the dangers of letting such a populist wild card into the White House, there was a more considered view that his overall economic policy platform posed a real threat to Ireland's economy and our ability to attract foreign direct investment.