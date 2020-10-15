Four years on, Trump has only deepened the swamp

Four years ago many people in Ireland were worried. They were worried about US presidential candidate Donald Trump and what he might do if he got elected.

Based on his election promises he had vowed to bring jobs back to the US; pay back the national debt within eight years; re-invigorate American manufacturing; slash the trade deficits with Mexico and China and to build a wall on along the Mexican border. The list went on.

Aside from the dangers of letting such a populist wild card into the White House, there was a more considered view that his overall economic policy platform posed a real threat to Ireland's economy and our ability to attract foreign direct investment.

One accountancy firm in Ireland wrote: "The stated tax and trade positions of Donald Trump include a proposal to lower the US Federal Corporate tax rate from 35pc to 15pc and pursue an "America First" trade policy. These could have a significant impact on our small open economy if carried through."

One economic commentator here wrote shortly after his election: "Donald Trump's election as US president poses a major threat to an already-slowing Irish economy. If he fulfils his promise to slash the US corporate tax rate to 15pc, it will seriously undermine Ireland's attractiveness as a location for foreign direct investment."

For all his bluster, rhetoric and posturing, Trump's biggest impact has been in dividing American society. He has also gone a long way towards enriching the clique at the top of the economic ladder in the US.

And he has done so at the expense of ordinary American taxpayers who will have to pick up the financial pieces in the future. And this was all before Covid-19 arrived.

Here are some figures on the economic legacy of Donald Trump since he took office in 2017.

He tore up the North American Free Trade Agreement saying US manufacturing was not getting a fair deal out of it. After public spats with the presidents of Mexico and Canada, a new agreement was reached that was so complex, technical, and nuanced, it didn't garner as much publicity as the row. Trump's trade war with China has been very real but has yet to be in any way transformative, other than by ratcheting up political tensions. In 2016 US exports to China amounted to $115bn. In 2019, they were $106bn. Imports from China in 2016 were $462bn compared to $451bn last year. The trade deficit with China was $346bn in 2016 and $345bn in 2019. There is evidence that some manufacturing jobs have shifted from China to other Asian countries but not back to the US.

As for Mexico, the trade deficit grew from $63.2bn in 2016 to $101.4bn in 2019.

The US trade deficit with Ireland grew from $35bn to $52bn in the same period.

Instead of eliminating the national debt in eight years, Donald Trump has seen a massive increase in debt during his term in office. The US Federal debt shot up from $14.3trn in January 2017 to $17.2trn in January 2020, before additional coronavirus borrowing took place.

This is an increase of $2.6bn a day. The debt figure is now over $20trn. Prior to Covid-19, the country's budget deficit has ballooned under his watch from $587bn in 2016 to just under $1trn in 2019. The enormous cost of Covid-19 is expected to bring the budget deficit to over $3trn this year.

Donald Trump's reform of US corporate taxes has seen large corporations slash their tax bills. In 2016, the year before his election, taxes collected on corporate income amounted to $309bn. In 2019 that figure had dropped to $229bn - a fall of $72bn.

Trump's tax cuts unquestionably stimulated the American economy in 2018 and helped to push economic growth to 2.5 percent for the year which included an increase in manufacturing jobs.

But it didn't deliver on drawing new investment and jobs back from abroad.

Between 2016 and 2019 major US companies splurged on their share buyback programmes as a mechanism for businesses to use surplus cash to boost their own share price. This increases the value of executives' holdings in the companies they run. Share buybacks at listed companies in the US totalled $2.3trn from 2017 to 2019.

Donald Trump has been a champion of fossil fuels - coal in particular. He rolled back Barack Obama's environmental regulations for the sector as a way to boost jobs in key states. He also received massive donations from coal barons like Bob Murray.

For all of that, how many new coal jobs have been created? In January 2017 when Trump was inaugurated there were 50,900 people working in the coal industry. In January 2020, there were 51,100 according to the Bureau of Labour Statistics - just 200 more.

Trump's interventions may have stopped the pace of decline in coal sector jobs and there were 89,700 people employed in the industry in 2012.

There can be no doubting that Trump's tenure has been, to use an old Irish political phrase, GUBU (grotesque, unprecedented, bizarre and unbelievable).

Ireland's economic fortunes, prior to Covid, had remained well on track but there are real threats out there now from new OECD corporation taxes, Brexit, or indeed four more years of Trump uncertainty.

When we look at Trump's four years in office. It has been unpredictable but ultimately, he has deepened rather than drained the swamp.