Formula Bun: F1 star Lewis's vegan burger joint launches

Employees of Neat Burger served up a range of fast food meat alternatives including Chick'n Burgers and Hot Dogs to hungry patrons off Regent's Street.

Fast-food chains have been quick this year to offer plant-based meat and dairy substitutes in a race to win over consumers looking to cut down on animal protein, out of environmental or health concerns.

Mr Hamilton, who announced he had stopped eating meat in 2017, invested in the chain along with nightclub owner Ryan Bishti and Italian entrepreneur Tomasso Chiabra. Mr Chiabra was one of the first major backers of the US vegan burger company Beyond Meat.

Irish Independent