Former Wirecard boss denies charges of counterfeiting and embezzlement

Wirecard’s former boss yesterday denied all wrongdoing over the collapse of the payments company as he took to the stand for the first time in Germany's biggest post-war fraud trial, accusing other managers of scheming behind his back.
Dressed in his trademark black turtleneck and rimless spectacles, Markus Braun, 53, expressed his "deepest regret" over Wirecard's demise but said he had no knowledge of any forgery or embezzlement and believed he was running a healthy business.
The Austrian-born former chief executive and two other ex-Wirecard managers Oliver Bellenhaus and Stephan von Erffa are on trial on charges including market manipulation and fraud and face up to 15 years each in prison if convicted.
Former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek is an international fugitive on Europe's most wanted list whose whereabouts are unknown.
Mr Braun has been in custody since the 2020 collapse of Wirecard, which shook Germany's business establishment, putting politicians who backed it and regulators who took years to investigate allegations against the firm under intense scrutiny.
"I had no knowledge of counterfeiting or embezzlement," Mr Braun told the court in Munich, describing the discovery of €1.9bn hole in Wirecard's balance sheet as a "day of pain" for shareholders and employees.
Prosecutors accuse the defendants of being in a gang that invented vast sums of phantom revenues through bogus transactions with partner companies to mislead creditors and investors.
Mr Braun's lawyers have previously alleged that Mr Bellenhaus was the main perpetrator of fraud at the company, which began processing payments for pornography and online gambling and rose to be a blue chip company worth €28bn.
Mr Bellenhaus turned himself in and has painted Mr Braun as an "absolutist CEO" at the heart of the swindle.
Reuters