Former Wirecard boss denies charges of counterfeiting and embezzlement

Wirecard’s former boss yesterday denied all wrongdoing over the collapse of the payments company as he took to the stand for the first time in Germany's biggest post-war fraud trial, accusing other managers of scheming behind his back.

Dressed in his trademark black turtleneck and rimless spectacles, Markus Braun, 53, expressed his "deepest regret" over Wirecard's demise but said he had no knowledge of any forgery or embezzlement and believed he was running a healthy business.