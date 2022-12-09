Former Wirecard boss Braun starts trial in fraud case that rocked German establishment

Wirecard’s former chief executive, who steered the payments company through its rise and spectacular collapse two years ago, went on trial for fraud yesterday after a scandal that shook German politics and tarnished the country’s business reputation.

The 53-year-old former CEO Markus Braun, who has been in custody since his arrest in 2020, and two other managers of the defunct blue chip company, face charges including fraud and market manipulation.

In his first public appearance in more than two years, Braun walked into the courtroom without speaking. An Austrian who was born in Vienna, Braun answered questions to confirm his identity. The accused could be jailed for up to 15 years if convicted.

Braun has denied embezzling money from Wirecard and accused others of running a shadow operation without his knowledge. A verdict is not expected before 2024 at the earliest.

Founded in 1999 and based in the Munich suburb of Aschheim, Wirecard’s fairy-tale rise transformed it from a payment processor for pornography and online gambling to a showpiece for a new type of German tech company that could compete with the established titans of Europe’s largest economy.

It displaced Commerzbank in Germany’s DAX blue-chip index and at one point was worth $28bn.

Its demise embarrassed the German establishment, placing politicians who backed the company and regulators who took years to investigate it under scrutiny.

After batting away suspicions of wrongdoing from investors and journalists and successfully lobbying the German authorities to instead investigate those who were scrutinising its finances, Wirecard admitted in June 2020 that €1.9bn was missing from its balance sheet.

The government of then Chancellor Angela Merkel, which had previously backed Wirecard’s pursuit of an acquisition in China, briefly considered bailing out the company.

Within days, Wirecard became the first-ever DAX member to file for insolvency, owing creditors nearly $4bn.

The prosecution asserts Wirecard invented vast sums of phantom revenue to mislead investors and creditors and drive up the share price.

Prosecutors said Braun and other managers formed a gang to create a false image of Wirecard as a successful company, when its finances were shaky.

Prosecutor Matthias Buehring said its management created bogus transactions with partner companies under their control in Dubai, the Philippines and Singapore. The fraud let Wirecard managers siphon money out of the company with no proper checks and balances.