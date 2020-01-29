Former VW executive takes wheel at Renault

The 52-year-old Italian will take up the role on July 1, the French car maker said.

Mr De Meo, who helped turn around Volkswagen's Spanish arm, emerged as a frontrunner in November following the ousting of his predecessor, Ghosn protege Thierry Bollore.

Mr De Meo's appointment comes as Renault is facing challenges on multiple fronts.

The car maker is struggling to patch up its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, after Mr Ghosn's arrest 14 months ago on charges of financial misconduct left the partnership in disarray.

At the same time, weakening demand in key markets has hurt sales and earnings. Renault's stock is trading near seven-year lows.

Mr Ghosn, who formerly led all three companies, fled Japan almost a month ago for Lebanon, where he proclaimed his innocence and accused Nissan of colluding with Japanese prosecutors to topple him.

He had harsh words for the alliance he built up over two decades, saying that he was not optimistic about its future.

Renault is betting a new CEO can help clear the air with Nissan, which recently replaced its own CEO.

Makoto Uchida has said the Japanese car maker wants to "move forward with our relationship with Renault, while preserving our independence".

Mr De Meo has more than two decades of industry experience and speaks five languages, including French.

He will have to work not only with Nissan, but also with France. Renault's most powerful shareholder, the state has intervened in strategic decisions in the past, and scuppered a plan last year to combine with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Before Mr De Meo begins to work on a strategy at Renault, chairman Jean-Dominique Senard has said the Franco-Japanese alliance is preparing to unveil measures later this week to deepen operational cooperation. The partnership is key to pooling resources to develop expensive new tech and electric cars, according to Mr Senard.

An industry slump also presents challenges. CFO Clotilde Delbos, who temporarily took the helm in October after Mr Bollore left, has lowered the car maker's financial guidance for 2019.

She blamed weakening economies, tougher rules on emissions and deteriorating results in markets such as Turkey.

