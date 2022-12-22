Former FTX crypto billionaire SBF set to be extradited to US

Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to extradition to the United States, according to an affidavit his lawyer read yesterday at a court hearing in the Bahamas.

It paves the way for the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to be flown to the United States where he faces fraud charges.

The affidavit, dated December 20, reads that he has decided to agree to extradition in part out of a “desire to make the relevant customers whole.”

Officials with the FBI and the United States Marshals Service - which handles transportation of individuals in US custody - have arrived in capital Nassau, a person familiar with the matter said.

It was not immediately clear when Mr Bankman-Fried would depart the Caribbean nation for New York.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan last week charged the 30-year-old cryptocurrency mogul with stealing billions of dollars in customer assets to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research, in what US Attorney Damian Williams called “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history”.

Mr Bankman-Fried was arrested on a US extradition request last week in The Bahamas, where he lives and where FTX is based. He initially said he would contest extradition, but Reuters and other outlets reported over the weekend that he would reverse that decision.

Mr Bankman-Fried’s U.S.-based defense lawyer, Mark Cohen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Mr Bankman-Fried has acknowledged risk-management failures at FTX, but has said he does not believe he has criminal liability.

Yesterday’s hearing will follow a confusing sequence of events this week that left the status of Bankman-Fried’s expected extradition unclear.

Mr Bankman-Fried rode a crypto boom to become a billionaire several times over and an influential US political donor, before FTX’s crash wiped out his wealth. The $32bn (€32bn) exchange declared bankruptcy on November 11, and Mr Bankman-Fried stepped down as CEO the same day.