Former FTX crypto billionaire SBF set to be extradited to US

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (right) is escorted out of Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP Expand
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of crypto currency exchange FTX, is escorted into the Magistrate Court building in Nassau, Bahamas. Photo: Reuters: Marco Bello Expand

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (right) is escorted out of Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas. Photo: Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Jared Higgs, Jack Queen and Jasper Ward

Sam Bankman-Fried has consented to extradition to the United States, according to an affidavit his lawyer read yesterday at a court hearing in the Bahamas.

It paves the way for the founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange to be flown to the United States where he faces fraud charges.

