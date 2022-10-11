Former Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke shares Nobel prize for bank-bust research

Former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who put his academic expertise on the Great Depression to work reviving the American economy after the 2007-2008 financial crisis, won the Nobel prize in economic sciences along with two other US-based economists for their research into the fallout from bank failures.

Mr Bernanke was recognised on Monday along with Douglas W Diamond and Philip H Dybvig.

The Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said the trio's research had shown “why avoiding bank collapses is vital”.

With their findings in the early 1980s, the laureates laid the foundations for regulating financial markets, the panel said.

“Financial crises and depressions are kind of the worst thing that can happen to the economy," said John Hassler of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences. “These things can happen again. And we need to have an understanding of the mechanism behind those and what to do about it. And the laureates this year provide that.”

Mr Bernanke (68), who was Fed chair from early 2006 to early 2014 and is now with the Brookings Institution in Washington, examined the Great Depression of the 1930s, showing the danger of bank runs – when panicked people withdraw their savings – and how bank collapses led to widespread economic devastation.

Before Mr Bernanke, economists saw bank failures as a consequence, not a cause, of economic downturns.

Mr Diamond (68), based at the University of Chicago, and Mr Dybvig (67), who is at Washington University in St Louis, showed how government guarantees on deposits can prevent a spiralling of financial crises. In 1983, they co-authored Bank Runs, Deposit Insurance, and Liquidity, which in part addressed damage from runs on banks.

Mr Diamond said the Nobel came as a surprise.

“I was sleeping very soundly and then all of a sudden, off went my cellphone", with good news from Nobel committee, he said

When it comes to the global economic turmoil created by the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine, Mr Diamond said the financial system is “much, much less vulnerable" to crises because of memories of the 2000s collapse and improved regulation.

“The problem is that these vulnerabilities of the fear of runs and dislocations and crises can show up anywhere in the financial sector. It doesn’t have to be commercial banks,” he said.

The trio's research took on real-world significance when investors sent the financial system into a panic in 2008.

Mr Bernanke, then head of the Federal Reserve, teamed up with the US Treasury Department to prop up major banks and ease a shortage of credit, the lifeblood of the economy.

He slashed short-term interest rates to zero, directed the Fed’s purchases of Treasury and mortgage investments and set up unprecedented lending programs. Collectively, those steps calmed investors and fortified big banks.