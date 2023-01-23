Former FBI agent charged with violating US sanctions over links to Aughinish Alumina investor

A retired FBI special agent has been charged in the US with violating Russia sanctions over his links to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire and investor in the company behind Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina plant.

Charles McGonigal, a former special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI’s) counterintelligence division in New York, is accused by New York authorities of conspiring with a Russian interpreter in 2021 to “provide services” to Mr Deripaska.

The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the court said in a statement.

Mr McGonigal’s actions, the court said, were in violation of 2018 US sanctions over Russia’s illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula four years previously.

According to an indictment unsealed by the court on Tuesday, Mr McGonigal and the interpreter, Sergey Shestakov, are alleged to “have agreed to and did investigate a rival Russian oligarch in return for concealed payments from Deripaska” after negotiating “with an agent of Deripaska”.

A statement by the US attorney’s office of the southern district of New York said Mr McGonigal, Mr Shestakov and the agent are accused of attempting “to conceal Deripaska’s involvement by, among other means, not directly naming Deripaska in electronic communications, using shell companies as counterparties in the contract that outlined the services to be performed, using a forged signature on that contract, and using the same shell companies to send and receive payments from Deripaska”.

Mr Deripaska is the largest shareholder in the En+ Group, which has a majority stake in Russian metals giant Rusal, the company that owns Limerick-based Aughinish Alumina.

Aughinish Alumina employs more than 400 people near Askeaton in Limerick, and is Europe’s largest alumina plant. Alumina is the main ingredient in aluminium production, which is used in everything from power lines to consumer electronics.

The company has so far escaped several rounds of sanctions imposed by the EU, UK and US following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

“As alleged, Charles McGonigal, a former high-level FBI official, and Sergey Shestakov, a court interpreter, violated US sanctions by agreeing to provide services to Oleg Deripaska, a sanctioned Russian oligarch,” said Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the southern district of New York.

“They both previously worked with Deripaska to attempt to have his sanctions removed, and, as public servants, they should have known better.

"This office will continue to prosecute those who violate US sanctions enacted in response to Russian belligerence in Ukraine in order to line their own pockets.”

Michael J. Driscoll, the director in charge of the FBI’s New York field office, said oligarchs “like Oleg Deripaska perform global malign influence on behalf of the Kremlin and are associated with acts of bribery, extortion, and violence”.

Mr McGonigal and Mr Shestakov are both US citizens. The defendants were arrested on Saturday evening and were due to appear before a Manhattan federal court judge on Monday.

The FBI’s Michael Driscoll said the two men “acted on behalf of Deripaska and fraudulently used a US entity to obscure their activity in violation of US sanctions”.

"After sanctions are imposed, they must be enforced equally against all US citizens in order to be successful,” Mr Driscoll said.

“There are no exceptions for anyone, including a former FBI official like Mr. McGonigal.”