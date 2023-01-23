| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

Former FBI agent charged with violating US sanctions over links to Aughinish Alumina investor

Aughinish Alumina – the largest alumina refinery in Europe – is linked with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch on the EU&rsquo;s sanctions list. Expand

Close

Aughinish Alumina – the largest alumina refinery in Europe – is linked with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch on the EU&rsquo;s sanctions list.

Aughinish Alumina – the largest alumina refinery in Europe – is linked with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch on the EU’s sanctions list.

Aughinish Alumina – the largest alumina refinery in Europe – is linked with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch on the EU’s sanctions list.

Sarah Collins

A retired FBI special agent has been charged in the US with violating Russia sanctions over his links to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire and investor in the company behind Limerick’s Aughinish Alumina plant.

Charles McGonigal, a former special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI’s) counterintelligence division in New York, is accused by New York authorities of conspiring with a Russian interpreter in 2021 to “provide services” to Mr Deripaska.

Most Watched

Privacy