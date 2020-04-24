Former Digicel CEO dies after cancer battle

Former Digicel chief executive Colm Delves has died following a battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife Paula and his daughter Hannah, his parents Rosemary and John, and brothers John and Barry.

The Dubliner headed Digicel Group for 13 years, based in Jamaica, and led its expansion across 32 markets before returning to his native Dublin in 2017.

He remained a director of the group.

Digicel founder Denis O'Brien announced the news to staff at Digicel on Thursday.

"Colm was a great man and a great leader – there is no doubt about this. But what defined Colm, and what we will miss most, was his kindness, compassion and humanity. This was the essence of Colm," Mr O'Brien said

"When Colm announced his desire to step down from his role as group chief executive in 2017, I was so happy that he would finally be able to take more time for himself. That just a year later, he would fall ill is a very cruel twist of fate.

The Digicel family has lost one of our most loved and respected friends and colleagues."

Online Editors