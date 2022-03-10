| 8.4°C Dublin

Forget the shamrocks: Ireland must bring a global tech policy to America this St Patrick’s Day

US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin last March. Photo: Erin Scott/The New York Times/Bloomberg Expand

US President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin last March. Photo: Erin Scott/The New York Times/Bloomberg

David McCourt

There is only one country in the world that has a standing meeting with the United States of America – Ireland. And there is only one European country with every major global tech company based within its borders – also Ireland.

While the Taoiseach typically meets with the US president each year to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, this year must be different. This St Patrick’s Day, we need to ensure that the meeting is not just a photo op.

