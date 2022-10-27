Forget Frankfurt, it will be the Fed that sets the pace for the global economy

It is decision day at the European Central Bank and time for another bumper rate rise, yet for all the attention focused on Frankfurt and today’s press conference, next week’s Federal Reserve meeting is arguably more important.

Even though the Fed is also set for a large hike, there are signs that it is at least willing to start a debate on slowing its blistering pace. It is the decisions made in the Eccles Building on Washington DC ’s Constitution Avenue that will decide the fate of the world economy, the eurozone included.

After three percentage points of rate hikes this year – which have pushed the dollar to its highest level since 2000 – and with a further 75 basis points already locked in for next week, all eyes are on the Fed rate path next year. If it does hint at a slower pace to come, what will the justification be?

Next week’s meeting will take the Fed’s policy target to a range of 3.75pc-4 pc. With one more committee due this year in December, the US central bank would be very close to the 4.6pc target that its policymakers forecast would be hit next year.

The Fed has responded with alacrity after dozing through an inflationary spurt last year and has hiked from a standing start of zero at the start of this year. The last time inflation was this high was 40 years ago and back then, Fed chair Paul Volcker increased interest rates by almost nine percentage points between 1979-81.

So the question is, does the Fed have to go ‘full Volcker’ again? If it does then it won’t just be America that is hurting. So far this year, the dollar has risen 13pc against the euro.

A strong dollar is usually bad news for the global economy. It is certainly bad news for European households.

Even though America accounts for just 8pc of world merchandise trade, the dollar is still king when it comes to settling the bills. According to Eurostat, around half of extra-EU imports to Europe are invoiced in dollars. In Ireland, ever the outlier thanks its huge US corporate presence, 68pc of non-EU exports and 52.7pc of imports are in dollars.

A strong greenback is bad news for poorer European households as oil products – for example – are priced in dollars and people on lower incomes spend proportionately more of their incomes on energy.

To be sure, the Fed doesn’t care about European income dynamics but there are now signs that its policymakers are mulling a shift away from their recent aggressive rate hikes. That’s a move the ECB would likely welcome as is grapples with severe energy-driven inflation.

Mary Daly of the San Francisco Fed was the last US policymaker to comment before a two-week pre-meeting media blackout, and on Friday she endorsed the need for further hikes this year and next but noted: “ The time is now to start planning for stepping down. ”

Her comments chime with those of other Fed officials including the influential vice-chair Lael Brainard, although they are very far from representing a firm pledge to slow the pace of rate rises. Usually by this stage a central bank might have paused its hiking cycle to see the impacts.

The problem for the Fed and for other central banks, the ECB included, is that inflation has continued to power ahead since the start of the year even as rates have ratcheted higher. In the US, it rose by 8.2pc in September and in the eurozone, where the shock has been driven mostly by rising imported energy costs, it was 9.9pc.

Of course, we know that central banking isn’t like turning off a tap, but given that it could take 2-3 years to feel the full impact of current monetary policy, how will the Fed be able to judge that it is time to slow down? Do we have to go ‘full Volcker’ to find out the answer and quite where do we look for that answer?

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central bankers’ central bank, certainly thinks we should, although it has been hawkish.

“Gradually raising policy rates at a pace that falls short of inflation increases means falling real interest rates. This is hard to reconcile with the need to keep inflation risks in check,” the BIS said this summer.

If inflation hasn’t yet capitulated, financial markets certainly have. The S&P 500 is down a quarter from its peak and US 10-year Treasuries ended last week yielding 4.219pc. US mortgage rates are up nearly 380bps from the end of 2021, and have spiked about 195bps since early-August – a record in such a short time period, according to Oxford Economics.

That’s to be expected, according to the Fed’s Brainard who notes the effects on highly interest-sensitive sectors such as housing come quickly while less rate-sensitive sectors such as consumer spending on services adjust more slowly.

The US jobs market certainly remains in rude health and added 263,000 jobs in September with the unemployment rate falling to 3.5pc. Fed policymakers would want to see a weaker market for workers that would ease wage growth and then feed through into lower demand before moving to the next phase of their rate cycle.

Employment though is a lagging indicator and by the time jobless numbers have started to register a significant amount, you are already likely to be in a recession. The same applies to wages data.

One reason for the Fed to start treading more cautiously could be due to concerns over global financial stability. The recent British sterling and gilts mini-crisis neatly illustrated some of the risks associated with government policy.

Vice chair Brainard mentioned the risks of spillovers in her most recent speech – especially the impact of US policy moves on the eurozone and vice-versa.

Volcker’s US interest rate rises exposed the dangerous levels of foreign debt that had been built up since the 1970s by developing countries. In 1982, the combined external debt of the 17 countries most seriously affected by the crisis was $392bn and Mexico led the way into what would become Latin America’s ‘lost decade’.

Since that time, the world economy has become ever more financialised. The Institute for International Finance, a grouping of the world’s top banks and investors, estimates global debts now stand at a record $300trn.

The risk of unintended consequences from today’s policy tightening is very much larger and more widespread than it was 40 years ago when it was concentrated in emerging markets.

It has been a while since any policymakers at the Fed have expressed any caution or reserve. With eurozone inflation forecast to remain above the ECB’s 2pc target through 2024, rates are expected to hit 2pc by the end of this year and 3pc by next spring.

Today’s meeting in Frankfurt and the one next week in Washington may yet mark the start of an easing in the pace of rate hikes, but certainly won’t mark the end.