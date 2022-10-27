| 11.8°C Dublin

Forget Frankfurt, it will be the Fed that sets the pace for the global economy

David Chance

Lael Brainard, vice chair of the US Federal Reserve. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg Expand

Lael Brainard, vice chair of the US Federal Reserve. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

It is decision day at the European Central Bank and time for another bumper rate rise, yet for all the attention focused on Frankfurt and today’s press conference, next week’s Federal Reserve meeting is arguably more important.

Even though the Fed is also set for a large hike, there are signs that it is at least willing to start a debate on slowing its blistering pace. It is the decisions made in the Eccles Building on Washington DC ’s Constitution Avenue that will decide the fate of the world economy, the eurozone included. 

