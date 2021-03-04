| 3.5°C Dublin

Forget Bitcoin, LEGO is a better bet in a QE world

David Chance

Close

Block booking: An investment in LEGO may serve better than Bitcoin

If you missed out on the GameStop rally or failed to bite as Bitcoin surged 400pc in the year, don’t worry – there are plenty of alternative investments out there, thanks to the magic of central banking.

In the past 12 months alone, the world’s four major central banks – the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and the Bank of England – have printed a whopping $7.8trn (€6.5trn) of cash to offset the coronavirus economic shock.

Since the Fed implemented its first quantitative easing programme in December of 2008 during the global financial crisis, the ‘Big Four’ of the central banking world have bought a cool $22.3trn of bonds, a figure equal to the size of the entire US economy.

