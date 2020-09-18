Ford building advanced factory for new battery-powered pickups

Ford Motors, facing an onslaught of competition for its new battery-powered F-150 pickup, unveiled the high-tech factory that will produce the electric truck using self-driving transport sleds and robots which will collaborate with human workers.

The plant is going up inside Ford's 92-year-old Rouge complex in Dearborn, Michigan, and will be the "most advanced facility we've got in the world", manufacturing chief Gary Johnson told reporters in a briefing Wednesday. The autonomous sleds will transport truck bodies from one station to the next, while robots help assemble the vehicles. The factory is scheduled to be completed next summer and begin building prototype electric F-150s.

Ford is spending $700m to overhaul its Rouge complex as it wages a pitched battle to maintain decades of dominance in the pickup segment. Today it began building a redesigned version of its gasoline-fuelled F-150, the company's biggest money maker. Though it sold almost 900,000 F-Series trucks last year, Ford is playing catch-up with more recently revamped versions of its primary rivals: Fiat Chrysler's Ram and General Motors' Chevrolet Silverado.

The second-largest US automaker also is seeking to stake a substantial claim to the emerging market for electric trucks, which has seen a rash of new entrants, including Tesla's Cybertruck, Rivian Automotive's R1T and Nikola Corp's Badger.

Ford shares rose as much as 4.6pc to a three-month high. The stock was up 3.1pc to $7.24 yesterday afternoon in New York.

Ford said its electric truck, set to go on sale in 2022, will be the fastest and most powerful pickup it has ever produced. The automaker cast its competitors as "lifestyle trucks," saying the electric F-150 will double as a mobile generator capable of powering a job site or the driver's home.

"This isn't a gimmick," chief operating officer and future CEO Jim Farley was scheduled to say during a ceremony at the Rouge yesterday.

"It's a workhorse, not a showhorse destined for a shiny garage filled with four other luxury cars."

Bloomberg