Football agent Ramadani is merging units with Irish firm

The transfer of Federico Chiesa to Juventus was one of the cases being investigated, Reuters has reported. Photograph: Reuters

High-profile global football player agent Abdilgafar ‘Fali’ Ramadani – who has been investigated abroad for alleged tax evasion and money laundering – is reorganising his businesses by merging entities in Malta with his firm in Ireland.

The Irish entity had more than €23m in net assets at the end of 2020. It lists its principal activities as sports agent services, consultancy services and the charter of an airplane.

Last December, Italian authorities in Milan launched an investigation into Mr Ramadani over alleged tax evasion and money laundering. Another agent was also targeted by investigators. The alleged crimes relate to transactions undertaken by the two agents at 11 Italian clubs since 2018, including Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The clubs themselves are not being investigated, however. Sources told Reuters at the time that the transactions being scrutinised by authorities included footballer Miralem Pjanic’s transfer from Juventus to Barcelona in 2020 and Federico Chiesa’s transfer from Fiorentina to Juventus in 2020.

Read More

In early 2020, Spanish authorities launched a major probe – dubbed ‘Project Lanigan’ – against Mr Ramadani and associates of his for alleged money laundering.

It has been alleged that fake football player transfers were used to launder millions of euro in funds. Real players were allegedly moved through so-called ‘ghost’ football clubs in countries including Serbia, Cyprus and Belgium, allowing the agents to avoid paying tax on the money they had received for signings.

Mr Ramadani has been reported to have been resident in Ireland. However, it has also been reported that he spent much of his time in Spain.

No response was received to an email sent to Mr Ramadani yesterday.

His Lian Sports vehicle has been one of the world’s most prominent sports management agencies, handling a number of well-known clients.

In late 2020, Mr Ramadani initiated a process to merge four firms in Malta with his Dublin-based Primus Sports Consultancy vehicle. The four firms from Malta are Lian Sports, Dito Trading, Lanigan Management and Joste Consultancy. The assets and liabilities of the four firms were listed at the time as totalling just €495,000.

Notice of the planned cross-border merger with the Irish company have recently been notified to the High Court in Ireland. A remote hearing will be heard later this month in relation to the completion of the merger.

It’s understood that one of the requirements to effect the merger was to secure cross-border, pre-merger certificates from Malta’s company’s office. Those certificates were issued in March this year, it’s believed.

Company filings for Primus Sports Consultancy show that in March last year Mr Ramadani transferred his shares in the Irish company to a Cypriot firm called Ignalee. However, it’s understood that Mr Ramadani continues to own and control Primus.

The latest set of publicly-available accounts for Primus Sports Consultancy show that it generated a €6.3m profit in 2020, which was down from €10.4m in 2019.

The accounts confirm that it had net assets of €23.4m at the end of 2020, which was up from €17.1m a year earlier. Its turnover in 2020 was €19.5m.