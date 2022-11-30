Food prices are still soaring despite energy costs and overall eurozone inflation slowing in November.

Overall, Irish prices rose 9pc, compared to November 2021, according to a flash estimate from the EU’s statistics agency.

The figure is down from 9.4pc in October, Eurostat said. Ireland’s consumer price index, which measures a slightly different basked of goods, came in at 9.2pc in October.

Eurozone inflation slowed to 10pc in November, compared to a year earlier, down from 10.6pc the previous month.

The slowdown was faster than expected, and could lead the European Central Bank to hike interest rates by a smaller 0.5pc at its December meeting, ING analysts said.

“Whether this is the peak in inflation remains to be seen,” said senior eurozone economist Bert Colijn. “Another episode in the energy crisis could easily push inflation back up again and core inflation usually proves to be sticky after a supply shock.”

Annual eurozone inflation is still being driven by energy, although energy prices slowed to 34.9pc, compared to over 41pc in October.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 13.6pc, up from 13.1pc in October. Industrial goods were stable while services prices slowed slightly.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, remained stable at 5pc.

Month on month, eurozone prices fell by 0.1pc.

Price hikes slowed in almost all 19 euro countries, except Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

But inflation is still in double digits in 11 countries, including Germany and Italy, and is over 20pc in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The CSO will publish its November consumer price index for Ireland next month.