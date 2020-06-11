Food giant Unilever plots Netherlands exit to UK as the 'best tactical option'

Unilever has announced it is ending its Anglo-Dutch structure and combining its legal headquarters in a single base in London less than two years after an ill-fated plan to move to Holland (Tim Ireland/PA)

UNILEVER has proposed to ditch its dual Anglo-Dutch legal structure and create a single company in Britain to give it more flexibility for mergers and acquisitions as the pandemic overwhelms businesses worldwide.

The maker of Dove soap and Hellmann's mayonnaise announced the plan almost two years after shareholders torpedoed its proposal to end the dual structure in place since 1930 by shifting its headquarters to the Netherlands from London.

"This post-Covid world is going to be a dynamic environment ... with opportunities for Unilever to create value for shareholders," chief executive Alan Jope said.

Unilever's 2018 proposal was ultimately dropped in the face of a revolt by shareholders in Britain. The company has since replaced its Dutch chairman and chief executive.

In 2018, Unilever was still reeling from an unexpected $143bn takeover approach from Kraft Heinz and Britain's EU exit strategy was being negotiated.

The new plan is the "best tactical option", said Unilever's Danish chairman Nils Andersen.

Unilever, the world's second biggest packaged food company behind Nestlé, said the proposal was the result of an 18-month review and was accelerated partly by a decision to demerge its tea business, a review of which is still under way.

The unification would be achieved through a cross-border merger, with shareholders of Dutch Unilever NV getting one share of British Unilever Plc for each share held.

Half of the Dutch shareholders and 75pc of the British shareholders will need to approve the plan.

"It makes sense for the company to have as flexible an operational structure as possible, and this appears to achieve it without any obvious downside," Steve Clayton, UK fund manager of the Hargreaves Lansdown Select Fund range, which owns Unilever shares.

