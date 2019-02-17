Flybmi is the latest of several airlines to collapse since 2017 as firms complain about rising fuel costs and concerns about Brexit.

Flybmi is the latest of several airlines to collapse since 2017 as firms complain about rising fuel costs and concerns about Brexit.

Flybmi latest airline to collapse as firms blame rising fuel costs and Brexit

The airline announced on Saturday night it has ceased operations and is filing for administration because of Brexit "uncertainty" and "spikes in fuel and carbon costs".

Another British airline, Flybe, warned last week it would have to close if a joint takeover by led by Virgin Atlantic did not go ahead.

Flybe chief executive Christine Ourmieres-Widener said the airline was forced to seek a buyer because of rising fuel costs, currency fluctuations and Brexit uncertainty.

Meanwhile Germania, the German airline, filed for insolvency on February 4 and terminated all operations, blaming "unforeseeable events such as massive increases in fuel prices last summer".

The trouble faced by airlines follows several other closures since 2017.

In October 2017, Monarch became the biggest ever British airline to suffer a collapse when it went into administration.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling described the efforts to return home 110,000 British people whose Monarch flights were cancelled as "the country's biggest ever peacetime repatriation".

Read more: What customers affected by the flybmi suspension should do

The collapse of the firm, which first flew in 1968 and was headquartered at London Luton Airport, also costs 1,800 workers their jobs.

One year later, in October 2018, the Danish airline Primera Air ceased operations and filed for bankruptcy.

It had served Stansted Airport with flights to cities in the United States and Canada, including Washington, Newark, Boston and Toronto.

Primera had a fleet of nine aircraft and covered destinations across Europe and the US, with its final flight travelling from Malaga to Copenhagen.

Just days later Cobalt, a Cypriot airline, announced its collapse as it also cancelled all flights and operations in October last year. It had run services from Heathrow, Stansted and Gatwick.

Cypriot transport minister Vassiliki Anastassiadou described the closure as "hard times" in a Twitter post.

Press Association