Flybe saved in cash and tax policy agreement

Regional airline Flybe was rescued yesterday after the British government promised to review taxation of the industry and shareholders pledged more money to prevent its collapse.

The agreement comes a day after the emergence of reports suggesting it needed to raise new funds to survive through its quieter winter months.

After crunch talks with shareholders, Britain's finance ministry said it would review both air passenger duty (APD) and Britain's regional connectivity as part of the plan.

Flybe operates dozens of internal routes in the UK, as well as a services to elsewhere in Europe including Dublin, Cork and Ireland West. The airline carries about eight million passengers per year.

