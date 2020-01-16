Flybe rescue is blatant misuse of public funds says IAG boss Walsh

Willie Walsh, head of Aer Lingus parent company IAG , has attacked a British government-backed rescue of regional UK airline Flybe, calling it a blatant misuse of public funds.

Flybe was rescued on Tuesday after its shareholders agreed to invest more money while the British government provided support, reported to involve the deferral of a tax bill.

Mr Walsh, one of the biggest names in the aviation industry, criticised the government support for a privately held company, saying the taxpayer was picking up the tab for mismanagement of the airline.

"This is a blatant misuse of public funds," he said in an emailed statement.

Mr Walsh and other critics of the Flybe bail-out pointed to the fact that the carrier's ultimate owners surely had deep enough pockets to ensure the airline's survival without government help.

British Airways competes against Flybe on some routes and Flybe is owned by a group which includes long-term BA rival Virgin Atlantic, plus Stobart Group and investment adviser Cyrus Capital.

Virgin Atlantic is 51pc owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group with the balance held by another BA rival, Delta, the second biggest US airline by passenger numbers with a market capitalisation of $40bn (€35.8bn).

Under pressure to deliver on an election promise to help improve transport links outside London, the UK government agreed to help Flybe, in contrast to a similar test last September when it took no action to help save the much larger travel company Thomas Cook.

Flybe connects smaller UK cities such as Southampton and Newcastle and its network of routes includes more than half of UK domestic flights outside London.

Mr Walsh has also written a letter to the UK's transport minister Grant Shapps outlining his concerns about the Flybe deal, according to the BBC.

Former Aer Lingus pilot Mr Walsh - and the one-time CEO of Ireland's national carrier - confirmed last week that he will step down from the IAG board and as CEO of the airline group from March. He will retire formally from the company at the end of June.

Reuters

Reuters