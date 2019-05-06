Flybe owner tries to recoup funds from credit card firms

Connect Airways, the group that now includes Dublin-based Stobart Air, is trying to recover tens of millions of pounds from credit card companies that process payments for Flybe, the embattled UK airline that Connect acquired in March.

Connect Airways, the group that now includes Dublin-based Stobart Air, is trying to recover tens of millions of pounds from credit card companies that process payments for Flybe, the embattled UK airline that Connect acquired in March.

A cash crunch at Flybe in the months before its takeover was exacerbated when credit card companies processing bookings for future flights started retaining significantly more of that cash as security because of Flybe's increasingly precarious position. That "materially and rapidly weakened" Flybe's unrestricted cash position, said Stobart Group at the time.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In