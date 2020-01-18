Flybe may see routes subsidised after rescue agreement
The UK government is considering subsidising some routes operated by regional airline Flybe as part of the rescue deal struck with the owners of the country's biggest domestic carrier, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Any decision to grant Flybe routes so-called public service obligation (PSO) status would come on top of a deferral of air passenger duty payments and a proposed government loan, said the person, who asked not to be identified.
Only one Flybe service, from London Heathrow Airport to Newquay in the far south-west of England, currently benefits from UK government aid through the PSO mechanism. Another, linking Cardiff with the island of Anglesey, is funded by the Welsh Assembly.
Prime minister Boris Johnson this week took the unusual step of coming to the aid of Flybe as it teetered on the brink of collapse.
Mr Johnson said he intervened because a loss of the airline would have left some of the most economically challenged parts of the country with diminished transport links, given the relative lack of suitable alternatives such as high-speed trains.
The UK Department for Transport "will lead the review and consider a number of options for ensuring that we continue to have good regional connectivity, including existing policy levers such as PSOs", it said in a statement to Bloomberg. "It is important that all options are properly considered."
A call to Flybe was not immediately returned.
British Airways owner IAG said Flybe's rescue had become a "communications fiasco". IAG has filed a complaint about the tax deferral to the EU.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent