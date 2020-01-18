Flybe may see routes subsidised after rescue agreement

The UK government is considering subsidising some routes operated by regional airline Flybe as part of the rescue deal struck with the owners of the country's biggest domestic carrier, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Any decision to grant Flybe routes so-called public service obligation (PSO) status would come on top of a deferral of air passenger duty payments and a proposed government loan, said the person, who asked not to be identified.

Only one Flybe service, from London Heathrow Airport to Newquay in the far south-west of England, currently benefits from UK government aid through the PSO mechanism. Another, linking Cardiff with the island of Anglesey, is funded by the Welsh Assembly.

Prime minister Boris Johnson this week took the unusual step of coming to the aid of Flybe as it teetered on the brink of collapse.

