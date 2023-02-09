| 1.7°C Dublin

Flutter’s Super Bowl blitz aims to cement US gambling lead

The firm's American operation, FanDuel, is taking out a 30-second ad during the game at a cost of $7m

The Kansas City Chiefs, whose quarter-back is Patrick Mahomes, won the Super Bowl in 2020, lost in 2021 and are back again for this Sunday's game. Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty Images Expand

John Mulligan

Fanduel, the US sports betting operation owned by Irish gambling group Flutter Entertainment, is hoping that a multi-million dollar marketing blitz in the run-up to this weekend’s Super Bowl will help it lure a huge cache of new customers.

FanDuel spent a whopping $1bn (€932m) on promotions, sales and marketing in 2021. Last year, chief financial officer Jonathan Hill said there was no limit to the potential spend in 2022.

