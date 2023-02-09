Flutter’s Super Bowl blitz aims to cement US gambling lead

Fanduel, the US sports betting operation owned by Irish gambling group Flutter Entertainment, is hoping that a multi-million dollar marketing blitz in the run-up to this weekend’s Super Bowl will help it lure a huge cache of new customers.

FanDuel spent a whopping $1bn (€932m) on promotions, sales and marketing in 2021. Last year, chief financial officer Jonathan Hill said there was no limit to the potential spend in 2022.

FanDuel is running a 30-second live ad during the Super Bowl. During that slot, American football legend Rob Gronkowski will attempt to score a field goal. Any customer who places a Super Bowl bet of $5 or more on FanDuel will win a share of $10m (€9.3m) in free bets if he scores.

A 30-second advert during the Super Bowl this year costs about $7m.

The American Gaming Association estimates that a record 50.4 million American adults will place a bet on the Super Bowl that takes place in Arizona on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read More

The association says the results of a survey it carried out show that gamblers will wager an estimated $16bn on the game – more than double the amount they did in 2022.

FanDuel, whose chief executive is Amy Howe, has been a major success for Flutter, which also owns brands including Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Betting & Gaming.

It is the top sportsbook firm in the US states it which it operates, and by a very wide margin.

Flutter has predicted that its full-year revenue in the United States will be between just under $3bn and $3.2bn for 2022, while it expected to post an adjusted Ebitda loss of between $300m and $360m from its operations there last year.

However, this year, Flutter believes that FanDuel will be profitable in 2023.

Last October, Flutter CEO Peter Jackson said that more than an average of one million FanDuel customers were active on Sundays during the football season in the US.

In the first quarter of 2022, FanDuel acquired 1.3 million customers, boosted by the Super Bowl. A total of 33 US states, and Washington DC, feature live, legal sports betting markets. Three additional markets are poised for launch. Some 57pc of US adults, or 146 million people, live in legal sports betting markets.