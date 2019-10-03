Flutter up, but Brexit knocks wider market

Shares in Flutter Entertainment rose sharply yesterday over its planned merger with Canadian gaming company Stars, but Brexit nerves drove the wider FTSE market to a six-week low.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment rose sharply yesterday over its planned merger with Canadian gaming company Stars, but Brexit nerves drove the wider FTSE market to a six-week low.

Dublin-based Flutter, the parent of Paddy Power and Betfair, surged by more than 20pc following yesterday's announcement, and settled in late afternoon trade up around 7pc at £82 (€92).

If approved, the proposed merger with Toronto-based Stars would produce the world's biggest gaming group, with combined 2018 revenues of £3.8bn.

News of the deal boosted other gambling stocks, with midcap rival William Hill up more than 3pc, 888 Holdings up 1.8pc and GVC Holdings up 1pc.

But the wider UK market fell for the third straight day. The bellwether FTSE 100 index slumped by more than 2.6pc, falling below the 7,200-point level for the first time since mid-August.

It was the FTSE 100's worst performance since August 14, when the US treasury bond yield curve inverted for the first time since 2007.

That phenomenon, when short-term debt securities are rated riskier than long-term bonds, signals an increased risk of a recession.

The more domestically weighted FTSE 250 was also down in afternoon trade, falling by 1.6pc.

Analysts say the UK sell-off this week is driven by market nerves over prime minister Boris Johnson's so-called "final Brexit offer", presented yesterday to his Conservative Party conference. Weak US data published this week has also increased fears of a global slowdown.

Besides Flutter, the other major against-the-tide performer was Tesco.

Shares in the supermarket chain opened 3pc lower over the surprise resignation of its chief executive, Dave Lewis, after five years at the helm. But the stock recovered because of its surprisingly strong results for the first half of 2019.

Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson wrote that Tesco had lost the equivalent of Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. "Retail bosses are like football managers, a handful of names always moving around the top jobs, notching maybe a season or two of success before inevitably failure catches up with them," Mr Wilson wrote in a note to investors. "Many fail from the get-go. Tesco just lost Fergie."

Indo Business