Flutter says it is paying workers in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson says the firm is helping to relocate families from Ukraine

Paddy Power and Betfair owner Flutter, the Dublin-headquartered gambling group, has ensured its 80 Ukraine-based contractors continue to be paid following Russia’s invasion of the country.

In response to questions from the Sunday Independent, Flutter said the contractors would continue to be paid, with the group also having arranged for additional payments to help with needs such as travel, temporary accommodation and bulk buying of products. Flutter has also checked bank details for each contractor to ensure they can receive payments.

Read More

Earlier this month, Flutter said it had called off a six-day PokerStars European Poker Tour festival in the Russian city of Sochi, which was scheduled to start on March 23, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it anticipated most of the £60m it earned from Ukraine and Russia in 2021 would be lost this year.

Flutter told the Sunday Independent it had decided to suspend all its services in Russia.

During an analyst call, Flutter chief executive Peter Jackson said the company was helping contractors and their families in Ukraine. This could include relocation where appropriate to neighbouring countries.

Separately, Anthony Casalena, the chief executive of US-based website builder Squarespace, told analysts last week that the company was helping to relocate its contractors in Ukraine to its Ireland office.

Squarespace first announced its plan to establish a European headquarters in Dublin in 2013, announcing the creation of 100 jobs. The online platform, which has a valuation of over $3.5bn (€3.2bn), allows users to create blogs, web pages, online shops and galleries without using computer code.

In 2017, Squarespace announced it would expand its Irish operation with the opening of a new office in Dublin. At the time, it said it would take on up to 185 more staff here in the coming years.