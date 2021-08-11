Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment will have the financial muscle to target growth in three US states that between them are home to about 30pc of America’s population once sportsbetting is legalised there, according to chief executive Peter Jackson.

California, Texas and Florida have a combined population of about 100 million people, but aren’t expected to broadly legalise sportsbetting before 2024.

Flutter’s FanDuel unit in the United States is currently active in 10 states that are home to about 25pc of America’s 330 million population.

The next 18 months are going to be “very big” for customer acquisition, said Mr Jackson, with Flutter expecting nine additional states to regulate in that time, including New York.

“We’ve spent more than $300m (€355m) in the first half of this year on our marketing in the US, and that will be more than most of competitors’ revenues in the market,” he added.

“I don’t worry about our ability to fund and support it. Those states wouldn’t open for quite some considerable time,” he said.

“By the time California, Texas and Florida would regulate, we will be a much, much bigger business generating much bigger revenues,” according to Mr Jackson.

Flutter’s FanDuel unit spent a net $311m in the last 12 months acquiring 1.7 million new customers in the United States. That includes the cost of acquiring those customers, but also the contribution they generate for the group after signing up.

The average cost per customer acquisition is $291, which Mr Jackson said is below that incurred by rivals. The payback per customer is also just over a year.

FanDuel ended the first half with a sportsbook and gaming customer base that’s three times bigger than 12 months previously.

“We are approaching a tipping point where the positive contribution from our existing US player base will exceed the investment cost of new player acquisition,” said Mr Jackson. He expects FanDuel to become profitable by 2023.

“Should California, Florida or Texas launch online sports betting or gaming before 2024, the level of investment in new player acquisition will be higher and profitability could therefore be delayed,” noted the group.

FanDuel is now the second biggest revenue-generating unit in Flutter and 75pc of its total sports and gaming customer base has been acquired in the last 12 months.

Flutter saw its total group pro formal revenue jump 30pc to £3.05bn (€3.6bn) in the first half of this year.

FanDuel saw its revenue jump 159pc to $906m, while it posted an adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisaton) loss of £87m on the back of its significant investment programme.

The group’s UK and Ireland business generated £1.1bn in revenue during the first half of the year and made a £297m (€351m) adjusted operating profit. In Australia, revenue in the first half was £585m and it made a £188m adjusted profit there in the period.

Flutter's shares rose as much as 10pc as it raised its profit forecast for the year to materially above analysts’ consensus.