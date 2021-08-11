| 19.6°C Dublin

Flutter has firepower to win big in US, says CEO

Paddy Power owner's shares surge as it raises profit forecast


Flutter CEO Peter Jackson Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment will have the financial muscle to target growth in three US states that between them are home to about 30pc of America’s population once sportsbetting is legalised there, according to chief executive Peter Jackson.

California, Texas and Florida have a combined population of about 100 million people, but aren’t expected to broadly legalise sportsbetting before 2024.

Flutter’s FanDuel unit in the United States is currently active in 10 states that are home to about 25pc of America’s 330 million population.

