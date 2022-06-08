| 17.2°C Dublin

Flutter gets picked for new European tech stock index

Euronext runs Europe’s largest stock market but lags far behind the US Nasdaq market 

Jon Ihle

Paddy Power-owner Flutter is the only Irish company included in Euronext’s new Tech Leaders Index, a pan-European stock market initiative to improve the visibility of the sector for investors.

The index – a competitive response to the tech-heavy Nasdaq exchange in the US – brings together more than 100 high-growth and technology-led companies from across Euronext’s seven listing venues, including the Irish Stock Exchange.

