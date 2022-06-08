Flutter gets picked for new European tech stock index

Paddy Power-owner Flutter is the only Irish company included in Euronext’s new Tech Leaders Index, a pan-European stock market initiative to improve the visibility of the sector for investors.

The index – a competitive response to the tech-heavy Nasdaq exchange in the US – brings together more than 100 high-growth and technology-led companies from across Euronext’s seven listing venues, including the Irish Stock Exchange.

It includes major names in European tech including ASML, Ubisoft, Just Eat and Nokia and will be trackable by asset managers and other market participants who want easy exposure to the segment.

For Flutter, being a part of the new Tech Leaders Index could expand the potential investor base for the company by positioning it within the technology sector, rather than the gaming and leisure industry.

Flutter is also getting access to a new suite of services from Euronext as part of a wider Tech Leaders initiative, including advisory services with top investment banks, exclusive networking events and improved trading conditions for tech stocks on Euronext exchanges.

Euronext has partnered with the likes of JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas alongside local specialists, such as Davy, to support the programme, which is meant to increase trading volumes and fundraising across the European tech sector.

While Euronext runs Europe’s largest stock market, with exchanges in Dublin, Milan, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Oslo, it is far behind the Nasdaq as venue for the world’s most important technology companies.

The deep capital markets in the US and the high valuations tech companies can achieve there tempt many cutting-edge companies across the Atlantic.

And while Euronext is responding to the challenge by improving its offering, the minimal Irish representation on the new index raises separate questions about the funding and development ecosystem here for high-tech firms.

Euronext has a broader strategy for addressing the issue, however.

In addition to the new Tech Leaders Index, which launches in July, the exchange company is trying to nurture privately-owned tech companies via its IPOReady and TechShare initiatives, which has ushered 660 companies to pre-IPO stage.

The company is keen to add to the 700 tech companies already listed on its exchanges and more than half of last year’s 212 new listings on Euronext were tech companies.

Although the listing bonanza has continued for Euronext in 2022, no new companies have come to market in Dublin so far this year – in contrast with more active affiliates such as Oslo, where more than 60 companies listed last year.

The most recent Euronext Dublin listings were HealthBeacon and Corre Energy in 2021, which together raised less than €100m in their initial offerings. Corre raised a further €11m in a secondary equity placing last month.

Digital firm Joe Media is on Euronext’s IPOReady programme this year.