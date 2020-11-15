Flutter expects £50m hit from German rules

Flutter, the betting group previously known as Paddy Power Betfair, expects changes in online gaming regulation in Germany to reduce its takings there by £50m (€56m).

The betting company revealed the expected hit to its German revenue in its recent results for the third quarter of 2020.

According to the results, a change in online gaming regulation had come into effect on October 15 in Germany.

The new regulations have placed restrictions on certain casino games previously offered by the Flutter group, with new rules governing deposit limits also introduced.

Further changes on the limit of stakes placed on slot games are expected to take effect from December 15.

Based on Flutter's understanding of how the rules will be applied, it estimated changes would reduce the contribution of the market to Flutter by £50m on an annualised basis.

Speaking during a call with analysts, Jonathan Hill, the chief financial officer of Flutter, said the impact of the new regulations would primarily hit the revenue of its PokerStars online cardroom.

"The point is that it's quite uncertain at this point, because we obviously have the one year of self-restrictions coming in from the middle of December," he said.

"So we put in place what we, our estimated, our best estimate of the net effect overall on 2021 annualised at this stage. And we'll see how it pans out when we get past that December 15 point.

"Obviously, quite a few of the restrictions, as you know, have come in already, but that's obviously a big movement itself just from that one change."

According to Flutter's results for the third quarter of 2020, total revenue increased 30pc year-on-year to £1.3bn (€1.45bn) in the three months to the end of September, with online growth up by 33pc.

In the US, where sports betting was made legal in 2018, Flutter said that its gross gaming revenue would be more than $1.1bn this year after it had gained more new customers than expected.