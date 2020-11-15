| 10.6°C Dublin

Flutter expects £50m hit from German rules

New rules on limit of stakes on slot games set to affect German revenue

Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

Flutter, the betting group previously known as Paddy Power Betfair, expects changes in online gaming regulation in Germany to reduce its takings there by £50m (€56m).

The betting company revealed the expected hit to its German revenue in its recent results for the third quarter of 2020.

According to the results, a change in online gaming regulation had come into effect on October 15 in Germany.

