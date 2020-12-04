Flutter Entertainment has just doubled down on the US market.

For the Paddy Power owner, it’s a $4bn (€3.3bn) gamble on what it thinks is a sure-fire win. Its decision to lift its stake in its FanDuel subsidiary to 95pc confirms its position as a major online gambling player in the United States just as that market opens up to legal betting.

“The ongoing regulation of online sports betting and gaming in multiple states represents the single biggest market opportunity for Flutter today,” the company noted yesterday as it announced the deal, which it expects to be finalised later this month.

To give a sense of scale: during next year’s NFL football season in the United States, FanDuel’s sports betting products will be available to about 33pc of the population, while 11pc will have access to its internet gaming offering, according to chief executive Peter Jackson.

The current US population is about 328 million.

“You can look at the people living there and the potential addressable market that would represent,” said Mr Jackson. That’s equivalent, he said, to the combined market opportunity of its Australian, UK and Irish markets.

“In those three countries, we make more than $1bn in Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation,” he said. “So when we think about just the places [in the US] that will be available for us to take sports betting and gaming… next year, I think that’s a comparable market.”

Individual states in the US have been gradually legalising sports betting and online gambling, paving a path to riches for companies such as Flutter.

FanDuel is already live in states including New Jersey.

Flutter expects its US business to generate more than $850m (€700m) in net revenue this year, marking more than 70pc growth. It exceeds the revenue guidance of its next nearest online competitor in the US by more than 50pc.

“We are seeing an acceleration of states in the US regulating for sports betting and for I-gaming as well,” said Mr Jackson.

He said that every 5pc of the US population for which sports betting is regulated beyond 2021, it represents an extra 10pc to the total addressable market that Flutter sees there.

“It’s already a very material opportunity that we see. It’s only going to grow even faster,” he said.

FanDuel’s share of the US online sport-betting market in the third quarter was 43pc while its share of the combined sports and gaming market was 24pc.

Thirty-seven US states are expected to have legalised sports betting by 2023, according to a recent report by research firm EIlers & Krejcik. That would represent as much as 80pc of the population.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment soared 7pc yesterday.

The stake is being acquired from Fastball. Its biggest shareholders are KKR and California-based Shamrock Capital Advisors, a private equity firm originally founded by the Disney family. Other investors set for a return are Google Ventures.

The deal implies an enterprise value of $11.2bn for FanDuel. But Flutter has inked the transaction at a significant discount to FanDuel’s fair value, it said.

Chief financial officer Jonathan Hill said the group had done significant work to assess the value of FanDuel.

“The nearest comparator to our business in the US is DraftKings. It wouldn’t command the same premium as FanDuel. It trades at about $21bn [market capitalisation]. Us buying this out at $11bn… is a 45pc to 50pc discount just to DraftKings, as a rough proxy.”

In May, Flutter completed its €12bn merger with the Stars Group. That saw Fox Corporation, which had a stake in Stars, secure a 2.6pc holding in Flutter. As part of the deal announced yesterday, Flutter will offer Fox Sports an option to buy 18.5pc of FanDuel at fair market value next July.