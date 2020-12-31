Flutter caps busy year with completion of FanDuel deal

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment has completed its $4.2bn (€3.4bn) deal to increase its stake in US fantasy sports company FanDuel to 95pc .

The transaction follows near unanimous agreement at Flutter’s EGM on Tuesday, when 99.9pc of shareholders voted to go ahead with the accelerated acquisition, which was agreed in early December.

Shares in the betting giant nudged higher yesterday after it confirmed the purchase of the 37.2pc of FanDuel owned by KKR-led consortium Fastball Holdings. Flutter already owned a 57.8pc stake in the company after merging it with its US business in 2018, retaining an option to buy the rest.

Casino group Boyd Gaming will retain the remaining 5pc stake in FanDuel.

The deal confirms Flutter’s position as a major online gambling player in the United States just as that market opens up to legal betting.

Flutter raised around £1.1bn (€1.21bn) from investors through a share placing to fund the deal.

This year had already been extremely busy for Flutter shareholders

In May, the company raised £812m in a share placing equal to 5.5pc of its issued share capital. This followed the $6bn merger of the company with the Stars Group, a transaction that brought Sky Bet under the Flutter umbrella.

But it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for the gambling group.

Two weeks ago, a US court reinstated a massive damages claim against the Stars Group, potentially putting Flutter on the hook for $870m plus interest.

The legal action by the Commonwealth of Kentucky was initiated in 2010. It sought recovery of alleged losses incurred by residents of the state who played real-money poker on the PokerStars website between 2006 and 2011. PokerStars was bought by The Stars Group (TSG) in 2014.

The Irish gambling group said it was “wholly surprised” by the decision.

Separately, Flutter non-executive director Ian Dyson is stepping down from the board effective today after a decade in the role. Mr Dyson was a former chief executive of Punch Taverns and held senior finance roles in Marks and Spencer, Rank Group and Hilton.

“I wish to take this opportunity to thank Ian for his outstanding contribution to the board over the past 10 years,” said Flutter chairman Gary McGann. “Ian’s experience has been particularly valuable to the board in the unprecedented circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

