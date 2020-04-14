Flight risk: Norwegian's shares plunge on debt-to-equity plan

Burnt: A Norwegian 737 Max jet. Existing shareholders will see most of the value of their investment in the carrier wiped out under the plan. Photo: John Mulligan

Shares in Scandinavian carrier Norwegian plunged as much as 63pc yesterday. Investors scrambled to ditch the stock on the first day of trading after the airline announced a plan last week that would see $4.3bn (€3.9bn) of debt converted to equity and obliterate the value of existing shares.

The shares later clawed back some of the steep losses, but were still more than 44pc lower by the time the Oslo stock market closed.

Norwegian - struggling even before the coronavirus outbreak - is planning the debt-to-equity conversion to access crucial funding from the government.

The debt is held by aircraft lessors, bond holders, convertible bond holders, banks and suppliers. As part of the conversion process and accessing government funds, the airline also intends to undertake a subsequent private placement with potential preferential treatment for its current shareholders.

"The proposed measures are necessary in securing the next tranches of the Norwegian government state guarantee program that will release NOK3bn (€265m)," Norwegian's CEO Jacob Schram told shareholders last week.

"They are also necessary for the future of the company by strengthening the company's balance sheet," he said.

"We will over the next weeks engage in dialogue with the bond holders, lessors and other creditors, with the intent of converting substantial debt to equity."

Mr Schram insisted the plan "will create a platform which will enable Norwegian to return to the skies as an even better and stronger company".

The airline is holding a meeting with bondholders on April 30 to seek approval of the terms of the debt-to-equity proposal.

"The proposal remains subject to discussions with other stakeholders," said Norwegian in a statement yesterday.

