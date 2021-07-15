| 21.6°C Dublin

Fiscal rules fudge and ECB timidity show us that euro chiefs don't do urgency

David Chance

Former German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel warned that the outcome of the Covid pandemic would be to widen gaps between the even more heavily indebted and poorer southern states and the rich north. Photo: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Former German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel warned that the outcome of the Covid pandemic would be to widen gaps between the even more heavily indebted and poorer southern states and the rich north. Photo: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

THE most urgent task facing the EU is to reform its budget rules which have been suspended to allow governments to spend freely in the battle against Covid.

Unless new rules to replace the deadweight of the Stability and Growth Pact are agreed well ahead of the end of the suspension in 2023, then there’s a risk of open warfare between budget hawks and doves running right up to the end of that period and of panic in markets.

It was a bit of a surprise perhaps to hear Paschal Donohoe, who heads the bloc’s group of finance ministers saying this week that "it's a matter we'll need to come back to after the summer”.

