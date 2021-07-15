Fiscal rules fudge and ECB timidity show us that euro chiefs don't do urgency

THE most urgent task facing the EU is to reform its budget rules which have been suspended to allow governments to spend freely in the battle against Covid.

Unless new rules to replace the deadweight of the Stability and Growth Pact are agreed well ahead of the end of the suspension in 2023, then there’s a risk of open warfare between budget hawks and doves running right up to the end of that period and of panic in markets.

It was a bit of a surprise perhaps to hear Paschal Donohoe, who heads the bloc’s group of finance ministers saying this week that "it's a matter we'll need to come back to after the summer”.

To be sure Europe has a lot on its plate, that’s in large part due to battle that pits Minister Donohoe against most of our partners over a global tax rules rewrite.

That’s no excuse though and a half-hearted effort to rewrite the European Central Bank’s policy framework announced last week illustrated the difficulty of decision making by committee.

While welcome, the new framework failed to recognise that after two years of negative 0.5pc interest rates, seven years since rates dipped below zero along with trillions of euro of cash injected into the financial system – and the ECB is no closer to its 2pc inflation target.

What the bank did last week was to shift from a policy based on ‘below, but close to 2pc’ to a ‘symmetric 2pc target’ over the medium term which it timidly said “may also imply” an overshooting of inflation on a temporary basis.

The ECB had promised an ambitious review and didn’t deliver, at the same time as the US Federal Reserve came up with major changes.

The central bank is going to keep on doing what it has been forced to do by the eurozone’s failed fiscal architecture, ie preventing Italian bond spreads from ballooning out, unless there are changes to the budget rules.

So the ball is now firmly in the court of eurozone finance ministers and the stakes are now even higher.

The debt and deficit rules have not only impeded economic recovery but also, according to the European Fiscal Board, become “unduly complex and ambiguous to the detriment of transparency and predictability”.

While the 2023 date is a long way off, there is a real risk that governments will end up choosing some form of austerity even though the post-Covid recovery will still be in train.

That worry is something that is shared by Europe’s Fiscal Board, the independent body that evaluates the bloc’s budgets in the same way the Fiscal Council does in Ireland. It recently said “a profound reform of the Stability and Growth Pact is a must” and that agreement should be reached by the end of next year.

It’s not as if we will have escaped the shadow of Covid by 2023. In Ireland, for example, the unemployment rate will still be running at 6.7pc.

It would be a perverse outcome if governments were forced to cut back on investment to comply with the debt and deficit rules that have done so much damage since the financial crisis and which no longer reflect the reality of a low interest rate world or work in a predictable manner.

“Given the reduced potency of monetary policy at the lower bound as well as our view that the eurozone economy is stuck in a mild secular stagnation, a more explicit call to fiscal policy makers to account for that in their own policy responses could have been justified,” said Oliver Rakau of Oxford Economics.

Former German foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel warned this week that the outcome of the Covid pandemic would be to widen gaps between poorer southern states and the rich north where economies are moving rapidly back on track.

He is sceptical that the ‘Hamilton Moment’ that saw the EU issue mutual debt will do much to alter that. For all the the lauding of that fund, it amounts to just 3.5pc of the bloc’s GDP.

”The EU’s €750 billion recovery fund will not be enough to achieve anything close to a convergence between southern and northern member states. indeed, it will not even be enough to prevent them from drifting further apart,” Mr Gabriel wrote.

Given that monetary policy has run out of room for interest-rate cuts, the only way for the eurozone to escape its low inflation equilibrium if for decisive counter-cyclical fiscal policy.

Sadly however, timidity is once more the bloc’s watchword, and the price for that will be another decade of economic underperformance for the eurozone.