First worker directors at FTSE firm for 30 years

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has heavily backed the idea of worker participation on boards and even promised legislation.

That didn't happen but Capita has moved ahead on its own to appoint two employee directors.

They are Lyndsay Browne, a chartered accountant who has been at Capita since 2003; and Mr Murphy, a chartered civil engineer who joined the company in 2015 and graduated from UCD in 2009.

Each will receive additional pay of £64,500 (€74,000) a year on top of their current salary.

The last worker to be appointed to a major UK public company board was at First Group, where train driver Mick Barker joined the boardroom in 1989.

The new board members saw off competition from 400 other internal candidates who had applied for the posts.

"We were determined that the perspective of employees and increased diversity of thought were represented at board level," said Capita chairman Ian Powell.

Worker representation on boards is common in parts of the Continent, particularly Germany.

Irish Independent