First Derivatives names Keating CEO

Global analytics software business First Derivatives has appointed Seamus Keating as its CEO.

Global analytics software business First Derivatives has appointed Seamus Keating as its CEO.

Mr Keating is currently the chairman of the group, which has 17 offices and 2,400 staff around the world. He takes on the role following the passing in July last year of First Derivatives founder Brian Conlon.

Non-executive director Donna Troy has been appointed chairman of the group.

Mr Keating has extensive leadership expertise in the global technology sector, including executive roles in both finance and operations in multinational tech companies.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In