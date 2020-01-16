First Derivatives names Keating CEO
Global analytics software business First Derivatives has appointed Seamus Keating as its CEO.
Mr Keating is currently the chairman of the group, which has 17 offices and 2,400 staff around the world. He takes on the role following the passing in July last year of First Derivatives founder Brian Conlon.
Non-executive director Donna Troy has been appointed chairman of the group.
Mr Keating has extensive leadership expertise in the global technology sector, including executive roles in both finance and operations in multinational tech companies.
A qualified accountant, he held several senior roles at IT consultancy group Logica until its acquisition in 2012 by CGI Group, including chief financial officer, chief operating officer, president of the Benelux region and chair of its worldwide financial services practice.
Since 2012, he has worked with a number of growing tech businesses in the private and public market.
He was appointed a non-executive director of First Derivatives in December 2012 and chairman in July 2013.
Mr Keating said: "Since my appointment as chairman, my priority has been to ensure the group maintains its drive to deliver growth. I am grateful to FD's employees, who have shown immense dedication during this difficult period."
Meanwhile, Ms Troy has held CEO, division general management and sales leadership roles in organisations including IBM, Partnerware, McAfee, SAP, Dell and Epicor.
She currently holds non-executive roles at Pivot3, TIBCO, Aptean and Curvature, and was appointed a non-executive director of First Derivatives in January 2018.
First Derivatives reported pre-tax profits of £8.4m (€9.8m) in the six months to August 31, 2019, an increase of 12pc on the prior year.
Turnover at the firm was also up by 11pc, to £116.7m from £106m.
