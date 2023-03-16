| 9.1°C Dublin

Firms must share ‘burden’ of inflation, not plump margins, says European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Heiko Becker/Reuters Expand

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde. Photo: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Sarah Collins

Companies should “share the burden” of high inflation and not use the cost-of-living crisis to pad their margins, the head of the European Central Bank has said.

After the Frankfurt-based ECB raised its main interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday to head off spiking prices, the bank’s president Christine Lagarde said larger profit margins have “played a role” in the inflation spike.

