Firms must share ‘burden’ of inflation, not plump margins, says European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde

Companies should “share the burden” of high inflation and not use the cost-of-living crisis to pad their margins, the head of the European Central Bank has said.

After the Frankfurt-based ECB raised its main interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday to head off spiking prices, the bank’s president Christine Lagarde said larger profit margins have “played a role” in the inflation spike.

“Many firms were able to raise their profit margins in sectors faced with constrained supply and resurgent demand.

“I think what we hope for is a proper burden sharing of what really is a quasi-tax – this cost-push shock has been operating a bit like a tax, at least in a portion of its form – and that this tax should be shared because there has to be some burden sharing.

“But this burden sharing aspect is something that needs to be debated at society level, at corporate level, and it is certainly something that we would welcome.”

She said burden sharing should help stave off a potential wage-price spiral, where people’s expectations of higher prices fuel wage demands, which feed back into inflation.

“What we are concerned about is, whatever the burden sharing, if that was to spiral into this second-round effect that we don’t want to see, frankly.”

Wages across Ireland and the EU are rising, but not as quickly as inflation.

According to the Central Statistics Office, median household disposable income fell by 1.2pc in 2021, compared to 2020, when adjusted for inflation. Figures for 2022 will not be available until next year.

Inflation in 2022 was running at an average of 7.8pc, but the Central Bank of Ireland expects that to slow to 5pc this year.

However, the Central Bank said in its most recent quarterly bulletin that people will not start to feel the predicted slowdown in inflation in their pockets until the end of 2024.

Ms Lagarde’s comments come as many Irish corporates are reporting record high earnings and margins and returning millions to shareholders in share buybacks, thanks partly to higher prices that they say are necessary to recoup soaring energy, materials and other input costs.

Among those to report bumper profits in the last few weeks are nutrition and dairy ingredients firm Glanbia, pharmacy owner Uniphar, national flag carrier Aer Lingus, Electric Ireland-owner ESB; Bord Gáis-owner Centrica and SSE Airtricity’s parent company SSE.

Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta and agri-services group Origin Enterprises also reported a revenue and profit boost this week despite the inflation challenge.

At a retreat recently, the ECB’s 26-strong governing council was presented with analysis showing company profits have increased rather than decreased, despite a cost surge and supply crunch.

Ireland’s Philip Lane, the ECB’s chief economist and former Irish central bank chief, told a Trinity College event last week that retail prices have not reflected the easing of supply pressures and falling wholesale energy costs. But he said the ECB does not expect the “extraordinary conditions underpinning profitability in 2022” to persist.