| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Firms must share ‘burden’ of inflation, not pad margins, says ECB chief

yy Expand

Close

yy

yy

yy

Sarah Collins

Companies should “share the burden” of high inflation and not use the cost of living crisis to pad their margins, the head of the European Central Bank has said.

After the Frankfurt-based ECB raised its main interest rates by half a percentage point on Thursday to head off spiking prices, the bank’s president Christine Lagarde said larger profit margins have “played a role” in the inflation spike.

Most Watched

Privacy