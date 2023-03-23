Firms face fines under EU anti-greenwashing law over false claims

Companies will have to back up their environmental claims or face fines and class action law suits under new EU rules.

The draft law targets the proliferation of unverified green labels across the bloc and will outlaw misleading claims by fast fashion brands that say a piece of clothing is “made from” recycled materials.

“In some of these, only 1pc or even less is made from recycled bottles,” said EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius. “This is what we truly want to avoid.”

The rules seek to outlaw the practice of “greenwashing”, where firms exaggerate their climate credentials in a bid to woo consumers.

More than half of green claims on products and services are “vague, misleading or unfounded” according to a recent European Commission survey.

It also discovered that around 230 different types of green label are in use across the bloc.

The new rules, which have to be approved by MEPs and EU governments, will force companies – including SMEs – to back up environmental claims with scientific evidence that must be verified by national regulators.

Firms claiming to be “climate neutral” must reveal if they offset their own emissions with investments in renewable energy projects, for example.

National regulators should be allowed to carry out inspections and impose fines of up to 4pc of annual turnover on firms that break the rules. Consumer groups should also be allowed to bring class action lawsuits against firms, the rules say.

The rules apply to firms with more than 10 staff and turnover of €2m.

Last year German officials raided the offices of lender Deutsche Bank’s asset management unit, DWS, over greenwashing claims. DWS is now being sued by a German consumer group over claims about its green credentials in its marketing materials.

In the UK, the Competition and Markets Authority, the equivalent of Ireland’s Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, has opened an investigation into fast fashion brands ASOS, Boohoo and George at Asda over concerns about the way the firms’ products are being marketed to customers as eco-friendly.

The EU says consumers are being misled by companies' climate claims. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

The EU says consumers are being misled by companies' climate claims. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Mark Walsh, head of UK law firm Addleshaw Goddard’s Irish arm, said that aviation, food and other firms are increasingly turning to lawyers for help in checking their ads for potentially misleading information.

“You don’t want to trip yourself up by claiming to do stuff that you’re not doing,” he said.

“You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to say, looking forward, people are going to start looking for audits on these claims over time."

In a second proposal, the European Commission said firms must allow more products to be repaired within the legal guarantee, in a bid to cut down on waste and stop consumers replacing washing machines, TVs or other large goods, rather than fixing them.

EU consumers spend €12bn a year more on replacing defective products than they would if they repaired them, the commission estimates.