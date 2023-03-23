| 7.7°C Dublin

Firms face fines under EU anti-greenwashing law over false claims

EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Bloomberg Expand
The EU says consumers are being misled by companies' climate claims. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell Expand

EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Bloomberg

The EU says consumers are being misled by companies' climate claims. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Sarah Collins

Companies will have to back up their environmental claims or face fines and class action law suits under new EU rules.

The draft law targets the proliferation of unverified green labels across the bloc and will outlaw misleading claims by fast fashion brands that say a piece of clothing is “made from” recycled materials.

