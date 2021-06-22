Firm managing Gates fortune changes its name amid divorce fallout

For almost 30 years , Michael Larson has quietly shuffled one of the world’s biggest fortunes with a chief priority: k eep his fabulously wealthy bosses out of the headlines.or

The conservative bets, the nondescript office, the investment firm’s generic-sounding name; they were all carefully designed to shield Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates from criticism and produce steady, if seemingly unimpressive, returns.

The couple’s divorce announcement last month cracked the curated image. Unflattering details spilled out, including a report that M Larson had allegedly harassed and bullied some employees.

Yesterday, a spokesman said that Bill and Melinda Gates Investments – the 100-person strong team led by Mr Larson that’s overseen their personal fortune and the endowment of their namesake foundation – changed its name to Cascade Asset Management. The moniker closely resembles Cascade Investment, which historically has been the part of BMGI that manages the Gates’ personal wealth.

The rebranding is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the world’s largest fortunes when Gates and French Gates finalise their divorce. Mr Larson was hired by the Microsoft billionaires in the mid-1990s to oversee that wealth.

The sprawling portfolio under his purview, estimated by Bloomberg News to be valued at about $170bn (€140bn), has over the years generated returns that beat the broader stock market by about a percentage point, according to financial filings and people familiar with the matter.

The record illustrates the priorities of the uppermost strata of the ultra-rich, where investment horizons span generations and riskier bets often don’t outweigh the value of a good reputation.

Part of Mr Larson’s job was to help Mr Gates uphold his image as a wonky billionaire devoted to fixing the world’s challenges, rather than make bold moves that could draw scrutiny.

“The price some of these guys are willing to pay to stay out of the news is high,” said Tayyab Mohamed, co-founder of family office recruiting firm Agreus Group.

The divorce and recent revelations about Cascade’s workplace culture raise questions about what’s next for Mr Larson and the fortune he oversees.