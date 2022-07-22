Finland cashes in with sale of confiscated bitcoin

Finland has sold its hoard of confiscated bitcoin just as the market for cryptocurrencies is cooling, raising less than previously anticipated.

The country liquidated 1,889.1 bitcoin during the summer via two brokers, raising €46.5m, it said yesterday.

The coins had been seized in drug busts and had been legally forfeited to the state following court rulings.

While the US government was the first to sell confiscated bitcoin at an auction in 2014, other countries have also increasingly sold cryptocurrencies seized in criminal investigations.

Proceeds from the sale will be donated to Ukraine as humanitarian aid and rebuilding assistance, the Finnish government, headed by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, decided in May, when it estimated the sale would yield €55m.

The Finnish stake was valued at well over €100m at the height of the crypto boom last year, but the Nordic nation made no attempt to time the market with its sale. The bulk of the virtual currency was confiscated in raids before 2018, and authorities have taken their time deciding what to do with them.

They launched a tender in July 2021 for brokers interested in helping turn the digital assets into hard currency, and finally selected two companies in April to carry out the sale. Authorities particularly sought to ensure the funds would not fall back into criminal hands, and engaged brokers who would comply with anti-money-laundering laws.

Finnish Customs still holds 90 bitcoin awaiting court ruling of forfeiture, and an undisclosed amount of other cryptocurrencies.