The European Central Bank looks set to dig even deeper into its arsenal of negative rates tomorrow, and to follow the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada with a coronavirus-driven reduction in interest rates.

Any rate cut, however, will come in the deposit rate, and not the refinancing rate that is used by banks here as the base for pricing mortgages.

Given that the ECB's deposit rate is already at minus 0.5pc, there is little room for the bank to cut, and there is a risk that if it pushes deeper into negative territory, rates could stoke economic anxieties, rather than helping the euro-area economy.

"In our view, the ECB is likely to cut the deposit rate by 10 basis points. The ECB may also choose to relax the deposit-tiering system to alleviate the effect of more negative rates on banks' interest margins," credit rating agency S&P Global said in a report. Yesterday, ECB chief Christine Lagarde joined in a video conference of the EU's 27 leaders to discuss measures to counter the virus.

The ECB has so far not cut rates, and discussed operational responses to the coronavirus outbreak on March 3.

"We expect a piecemeal approach," Oxford Economics said in a research report ahead of the rate meeting.

"Targeted measures to protect credit conditions in March could buy time to assess the nature, scale and length of the looming downturn," it said.

The crisis is a severe test for Ms Lagarde, who has no experience of running a central bank.

Economists and political leaders in Europe will be hoping there is no re-run of the ECB's response to the 2008 financial crisis, which was to raise interest rates prematurely on two occasions.

Irish Independent