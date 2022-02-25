Financial markets will take time to digest impact of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Investors around the world dumped risky assets as the Russian invasion of Ukraine began after weeks of increasing tension caused the most volatile period on markets since the beginning of the pandemic.

Widespread selling is a standard response to bad surprises, but as events unfold markets will have to figure out how long the uncertainty is going to last.

Will reaction to the Ukraine invasion be a short, sharp shock like the Gulf Wars or a more drawn-out decline like during the second world war?

The US invasions of Iraq sent markets tumbling by more than 5pc in a week, while the S&P500 declined 20pc over the first month of the second world war, according to Goodbody chief economist Dermot O’Leary.

“It will take the market at least a few days to assess battlefield developments as well as the scale of Western sanctions on Russia,” said Eliot Hentov, head of macro policy research at State Street Global Advisors, in a note to clients.

“Equity markets take several days to reassess the outlook.”

Shares fell worldwide as trading opened in the morning after slipping on Wednesday.

The Iseq index of Irish shares fell more than 4.5pc on a nervy day full of sanctions talk and fear of global economic repercussions.

Big fallers yesterday included building materials giant CRH and paper and packaging firm Smurfit Kappa, dropping 7.1pc and 6.6pc, respectively.

Other European indices took big hits too as traders tried to figure out how the advent of a major war on the continent – and its aftershocks - would affect trade and industry, to say nothing of a potential refugee crisis on the EU’s frontier.

A period of uncertainty with no end date

The Moscow stock market ended 40pc down, after losing nearly 50pc in early trading, one of the single biggest market meltdowns in history.

With Washington, Brussels and London contemplating heavy financial consequences for Russian companies and Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, the wider economic effects could extend beyond the already-apparent inflation in energy and commodity prices.

Goodbody’s Mr O’Leary said we were now entering “a period of uncertainty with no end date”.

“One thing we can say for sure is that Europe will suffer the bigger economic blow as a result of this action,” he said.

“While trade with Russia is small (1.5pc of GDP), its dependence on imported energy from Russia means a worsening of the real terms of trade shock that is already in train.”

A consensus appears to be forming among analysts that the eurozone is most exposed, given its ties to Russia and the rest of eastern Europe.

That was reflected in stock performance Thursday, with US stocks falling less than 1pc by lunchtime trading.

Bank of Ireland noted the “flight to safety” in dollar assets as investors sized up the likely risks ahead.

“Should this turn into a protracted conflict, the macro-economy will be impacted by a variety of spill-over effects, ranging from market volatility and liquidity disruptions, a spike in commodity prices, an increase in input prices beyond commodities from areas affected by Russian counter-sanctions, and uncertainties over the scale of potential escalation,” wrote SSGA’s Mr Hentov.