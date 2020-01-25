Business World

Saturday 25 January 2020

Financial health: WHO eases investors' nerves over virus

Virus fears: Women wear protective masks in Shanghai, China
Shashwat Awasthi

London's FTSE 100 surged 1.5pc yesterday as investor nerves were eased when the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a measured assessment of the new coronavirus in China, though Just Eat slid on a probe of its buyout by Takeaway.com.

The coronavirus has killed 25 people and infected more than 800 so far.

While the WHO termed the outbreak "an emergency in China", it refrained from declaring it an epidemic of international concern.

FXTM market analyst Han Tan suggested dealers were also taking heart from China's efforts to lock down the epicentre of the outbreak, potentially limiting its spread and impact. Reuters

Irish Independent

