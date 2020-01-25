Financial health: WHO eases investors' nerves over virus
London's FTSE 100 surged 1.5pc yesterday as investor nerves were eased when the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a measured assessment of the new coronavirus in China, though Just Eat slid on a probe of its buyout by Takeaway.com.
The coronavirus has killed 25 people and infected more than 800 so far.
While the WHO termed the outbreak "an emergency in China", it refrained from declaring it an epidemic of international concern.
FXTM market analyst Han Tan suggested dealers were also taking heart from China's efforts to lock down the epicentre of the outbreak, potentially limiting its spread and impact. Reuters
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Irish Independent