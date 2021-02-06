Larry Fink's 'Dear CEO' letters are an annual event in the corporate world.

The Blackrock chief executive's yearly missive to his counterparts around the globe is closely read, if not quickly acted on.

That's because Blackrock is the world's largest investment manager with nearly $8.7trn (€7.2trn) in assets under management. And those assets are mostly in the form of shareholdings in listed companies.

For instance, Blackrock is a top 10 owner of Dublin-listed companies CRH, Kerry Group and Smurfit Kappa – to name but three.

So when Larry Fink has something to say, corporate bosses are obliged to listen. After all, he controls a lot of money.

For more a decade, Mr Fink has been extolling the virtues of sustainability, becoming in the process a leading voice for putting environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues at the forefront of corporate decision-making.

His inspiration came from the ideological shock of the financial crisis. Blackrock had a front-row seat to the massive destruction of shareholder value in 2008, and Mr Fink decided to turn away from mere profits and towards a concept of more durable value for all stakeholders.

He embraced the fight against global warming, persuasively arguing that "climate risk is investment risk" and began badgering companies to make concrete plans to cut carbon emissions to "net zero" by 2050.

Blackrock was surprisingly successful. Where the money men led, people followed.

Mr Fink said the pandemic was "an existential crisis" and a "stark reminder of our fragility".

Then the pandemic happened. Mr Fink described it in this year's letter, published last week, as "an existential crisis" and a "stark reminder of our fragility". He's not too happy about wildfires, hurricanes and droughts either. 2020 was a tough year all round.

But there was a silver lining: the reallocation of capital Mr Fink had been pushing for accelerated. The potential for capitalism to save itself from capitalism with more capitalism was being realised.

It is necessary at this point to mention that this is a very American approach to problem-solving. It's not necessarily a bad approach, but it is particular.

While the pandemic and climate change are global issues that require coordinated responses between states, civil society and industry, the Blackrock approach is to deploy financial leverage to achieve goals that are important to Blackrock. In other words, investment risk management. As long as Blackrock's fiduciary objectives match up with generally good outcomes, fine.

Read More

But this approach can create odd distortions.

Blackrock's competitors in the asset management industry have followed Mr Fink's example and are pushing their investee companies to incorporate ESG values into their corporate strategies.

The CEO of State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), a fund manager with $3.15trn in assets under management, wrote to the boards of all FTSE100 and S&P500 companies last month about racism. He warned that SSGA would vote against their directors at AGMs if they didn't improve the racial diversity of their boards.

But SSGA's idea of "underrepresented minority" has an American flavour and is not readily applicable worldwide in that it focuses on black representation first and foremost.

Everything we do is about value, not values.

Rob Walker, SSGA's global co-head of asset stewardship, told the Irish Independent that the company wasn't trying to impose an American version of diversity on the world.

"The conversation in US and UK markets is better defined and allows us to have this dialogue about racial and gender make-up on boards," he said. "It's not about imposing a point of view. Everything we do is about value, not values. We think diversity will improve the performance of companies we own."

There it is again – a convergence of investment outcomes with social benefits. It makes sense as an incentive structure. The real impact of SSGA's approach may become more obvious next year when the company starts "looking below the board level" at hiring for diversity at all levels of a company.

But it's also hard not to be sceptical about how some companies may decide to implement these directives from powerful fund managers.

Here in Ireland it's fair to say the boards of listed companies are not very diverse. Pale, male and stale is the pejorative, but directors do tend to be white, male, Irish and about 60 years old.

Still, there is some visible progress. Research published this week by recruitment firm Merc Partners Spencer Stuart showed that nearly half of all new board appointments to top Irish companies last year were from outside Ireland.

But this is "diversity", not diversity. Most of those appointments are, again, white guys from Anglophone countries, plus the odd Swede, Spaniard or Colombian.

How ESG goals are achieved might be more important than if they are achieved.