Insight Financial firms are pushing ESG issues, but what are their real objectives?

Jon Ihle

Firms highlight environmental, social and governance goals

Diversity: Corporate bosses tend to listen to Larry Fink as he controls a lot of money. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg Expand

Diversity: Corporate bosses tend to listen to Larry Fink as he controls a lot of money. Photo: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

Larry Fink's 'Dear CEO' letters are an annual event in the corporate world.

The Blackrock chief executive's yearly missive to his counterparts around the globe is closely read, if not quickly acted on.

That's because Blackrock is the world's largest investment manager with nearly $8.7trn (€7.2trn) in assets under management. And those assets are mostly in the form of shareholdings in listed companies.

