Fiat Chrysler close to deal with union

Fiat Chrysler and the United Auto Workers (UAW) are finalising a tentative agreement on a new labour contract which could be announced as soon as this weekend.

The car-maker and union are close to reaching a deal which includes $9,000 signing bonuses, matching what Ford agreed to pay senior workers, said sources. The union secured $11,000 ratification bonuses from General Motors following a 40-day strike that ended last month.

Fiat Chrysler has agreed not to close assembly plants during the life of the contract and to assign new product to its factory in Belvidere, Illinois.

The fate of the facility had been a subject of speculation because the company eliminated a third shift there earlier this year, dismissing more than 1,300 workers.

