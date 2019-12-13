Fiat and Peugeot maker PSA 'accelerate plans' for December merger

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA Group are aiming to sign a formal agreement next week to combine into the world's fourth-biggest car manufacturer, according to people familiar with the matter.

Progress is being made on the memorandum of understanding even though some outstanding issues still have to be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is not public.

Ways to assess potential Fiat liabilities that have come to light since a broad outline of the accord was unveiled in October are still under discussion, they said, adding that more than 100 managers are participating.

Representatives for Fiat and PSA declined to comment. The companies had said they aimed to sign a deal before the end of the year.

