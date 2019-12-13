Fiat and Peugeot maker PSA 'accelerate plans' for December merger
Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA Group are aiming to sign a formal agreement next week to combine into the world's fourth-biggest car manufacturer, according to people familiar with the matter.
Progress is being made on the memorandum of understanding even though some outstanding issues still have to be resolved, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information is not public.
Ways to assess potential Fiat liabilities that have come to light since a broad outline of the accord was unveiled in October are still under discussion, they said, adding that more than 100 managers are participating.
Representatives for Fiat and PSA declined to comment. The companies had said they aimed to sign a deal before the end of the year.
Following the unveiling of the merger plan, rival General Motors hit Fiat with a blockbuster racketeering lawsuit, alleging a bribery and corruption scheme. Fiat has called the accusations "meritless".
In a separate development, Italian tax authorities claimed Fiat underestimated the value of its American business by €5.1bn, following its phased acquisition several years ago. Fiat has said it "strongly" disagrees with the case, which could potentially lead to a levy of as much as $1.5bn (€1.3bn).
Fiat shares gained 2.7pc to €13.33 in Milan yesterday, giving the Italian-American auto maker a market value of €20.7bn.
PSA was up 2.8pc to €21.51 in Paris, for a market value of €19.5bn.
A merger of Fiat Chrysler and PSA would create a regional powerhouse in Europe to challenge Volkswagen.
Under the plan, the new company based in the Netherlands would be headed by PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, while Fiat Chrysler chairman John Elkann would keep his role.
Bloomberg
Irish Independent