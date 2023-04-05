Fewer US job openings may prompt rate hike rethink at US Federal Reserve

A key gauge of US labour market tightness that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has cited throughout the central bank's aggressive interest-rate hike campaign dropped to its lowest level since late 2021, a sign that a long-awaited cooling is underway and easing concerns borrowing costs will have to move much higher to bring down inflation.

Following the release of the monthly Job Openings and labour Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, investors upped their bets to a roughly 60pc probability of no move following the May 2-3 meeting, compared with about a 43pc chance the day before, based on pricing of interest-rate futures.