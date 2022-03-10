Fertiliser firms forced into output cuts as gas price surges on invasion of Ukraine

European fertiliser makers, including Yara International and Borealis, are cutting output because of surging natural gas prices, adding to the growing risks for global food inflation.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has roiled commodities markets and propelled natural gas – the feedstock of nitrogen fertilisers – to record levels. That’s forcing producers to curb ammonia output, pushing up farm input costs and adding to the risks of worldwide food shock.

Yara, whose CEO is Svein Tore Holsether, is temporarily curtailing production at Ferrara in Italy and Le Havre in France, the Oslo-based company said on Wednesday. Output of ammonia and urea at its European facilities will be just 45pc of capacity by the end of this week.

The two plants produce a million tons of ammonia and 900,000 tons a year of urea between them.

Natural gas is used as a feedstock for nitrogen fertilisers, usually accounting for around 80pc of a manufacturer’s costs. European gas futures are now about 10 times higher than a year ago. Global food prices jumped to a record last month, just as war started in the world’s breadbasket.

Yara shares fell 0.4pc in Oslo trading, after earlier dropping as much as 2.7pc. The stock has declined 11pc this year.

Borealis, another European fertiliser producer, is reducing its ammonia production capacity as a result of the current high price. It’s also considering stopping production for “economical reasons,” corporate communications manager Virginia Wieser said in an emailed response to questions.

Hungarian producer Nitrogenmuvex is temporarily halting output of ammonia. “In a few days our fertiliser plants will also shut down, as we have limited ammonia storage capacity,” Zoltan Bige, chief strategy officer, said in an email.

Virtually every major crop in the world depends on inputs like potash and nitrogen, and without a steady stream, farmers will have a harder time growing everything from coffee to rice and soybeans. Russia is also a key supplier for fertilisers.

Soaring gas prices are hitting all energy-intensive industries, with paper makers Norske Skog and Pro-Gest halting mills in Austria and Italy this week. Pro-Gest said that the selling price of a ton of paper was lower than the cost of the energy required to make it.

In Northern Italy, several steel mills have also announced stops to production, with the intention of resuming activities once prices go down. About 1,500 staff could be placed on temporary furloughs, according to the Corriere del Veneto newspaper.#

