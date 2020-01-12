Female workers now hold majority of American jobs

Women have replaced men as the majority of US job-holders, and the roles they are choosing signal a labour market shift.

Women held 50.04pc of non-farm payroll positions in December, the highest share since 2010, according to Labor Department data. The proportion has been steadily ticking up in recent years as a tight labour market pulls them in and offers higher wages. Over the past year alone, they have taken on a greater share of positions traditionally held by men.

They make up 13.8pc of mining and logging jobs, up from 12.6pc a year earlier, as well as a growing share of manufacturing work, and are climbing toward holding one third of transportation and warehousing roles.

Women have the biggest presence in education and health services, holding more than three quarters of those positions, and government services, with about 58pc.

