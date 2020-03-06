Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, March 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Kelly

Irish shares tumbled 2.736pc on Friday, falling along with global equity markets, and world bond markets shaken once again by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Dublin, a swathe of big name shares were lower, including AIB – down 4.63pc after its annual results were announced yesterday.

Smurfit Kappa was down 4.47pc and CRH, Bank of Ireland and Kerry all fell.

Ryanair stood out as a rare gainer among both Irish and travel sector stocks – up 0.84pc.

In the US, credit markets suffered their worst day in a decade as fears intensify that the fallout from the virus outbreak will hurt corporate borrowers and some companies’ ability to service debt.

Bonds of American Airlines dropped to near what are known as distressed levels as companies worldwide canceled business.

A growing list of conferences and sporting events were called off as travel slowed.

In a sign of how far ahead events are now being disrupted, Ireland’s own WebSummit announced that Collision, its North American technology conference due to take place in Toronto at the end of June will become a remote working event – Collision from Home – with attendees to participate digitally.

In the US, the credit-market meltdown was the culmination of a week in which investors withdrew the most cash in at least 10 years from US funds that buy corporate debt.

“This is what the start of a recession after a long bull market feels like,” said John McClain, a portfolio manager at Diamond Hill Capital Management.

“This is the first day of seeing some panic in the market.”

While shares have been hammered for weeks the drop in the traditionally more staid credit market had been largely orderly until now, market participants say.

Most of the selling pressure is hitting on the more liquid names such as General Electric in investment grade and Charter Communications in high yield.

Leveraged loans, a relatively risky end of the market at the best of times, continued a two-week plunge.

In contrast, German government bonds, seen as a safe haven in a crisis, rallied to push long-term yields to all-time lows.

The yields on 10-year and 30-year bonds fell below previous records reached last year. Yields on US government debt, or Treasuries, plumbed previously unseen depths.

“These dynamics don’t come round often – we’re reminded of 2008 and the euro crisis in 2011,” said Kiran Ganesh, a multi-asset strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“It’s the market struggling to weigh up the virus and what containment measures can be put in place.”

