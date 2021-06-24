Fed's rate rise message will put wind in EU sails

One of the biggest market conundrums of recent weeks has been the failure of US 10-year bond yields to move higher even as the economic recovery – both in the US and the rest of the world – has moved into higher gear.

We even had an inflation print of 5pc in the US, something that would ordinarily have caused conniptions in bond markets, yet 10-year Treasury stopped rising at the end of the first quarter.

That has fuelled a price boom across asset classes from stock markets to houses and at least one of the factors driving those gains is now coming to an end.

According to research from the Institute for International Finance (IIF), a grouping of the world’s largest banks and investors, issuance by the US Treasury fell sharply in the second quarter as it had aggressively pre-funded its borrowing.

Lining up early funding is something that lots of countries have done – Ireland included – but the entire world financial system prices assets off the 10-year US Treasury bond.

According to the IIF, issuance in the second quarter was just $70bn, while the Federal Reserve continued to hoover up $240bn over the same period with its bond purchase programmes.

“This means that the public sector, taking the Fed and US Treasury together, was removing government bonds from the market, which would be consistent with falling yields,” it said.

Even after the Fed last week put the cat among the pigeons with a forecasts that implied earlier rises in interest rates than expected, the market reaction in 10-years was muted over the full week, falling 1.4 basis points (100ths of a percent), although five-year bond yields rose a whopping 13.6bps and the 30-years fell 12.5bps.

As the Treasury runs down its cash-pile, it will start borrowing more over the summer “leaving open room for longer-term yields to rise in the second half of 2021”, the IIF says.

That will have a knock-on effect on the price of other assets at the same time as the economic recovery starts to transition to a slower mid-cycle pace. This will be reflected in equity markets which for now appear to have priced in the sharp recovery we have seen.

The Covid rebound, when it came alongside vaccinations, has been extremely rapid – and stands in stark contrast to the insipid recovery for most economies from the financial crisis.

As it matures, we are likely to see a transition from ‘growth’ stocks, at least in the United States where the economic recovery from Covid is so much more advanced than in Europe.

The higher interest rate expectations in the US following last week’s Fed meeting mean that “the broad-based strengthening in the US dollar has further to run” according to Oliver Allen at Capital Economics.

That should put some wind in the sails of the European economy as a cheaper euro should boost exports, although it could also result in higher inflation in the eurozone.

It is also a positive for European company earnings and stock market valuations, which haven’t pushed as high as those in the US and where the economic recovery has some way to run with an expected rebound in consumer services in the third quarter thanks to vaccinations ending lockdown restrictions.

“This doesn’t appear to be priced in as relative valuations are still depressed versus history, particularly for Germany and Spain which look well placed on our framework,” says Daniel Grosvenor of Oxford Economics.