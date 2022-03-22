| 11.3°C Dublin

Fed’s Jerome Powell halts stock rally with talk of aggressive rate rises

The only question is how much of an economic slowdown they are willing to tolerate in order to quell consumer price inflation

Jerome Powell, chairman of the US Federal Reserve. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Expand

Isabelle Lee and Peyton Forte

Stocks turned lower and Treasuries extended losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank is ready to raise rates sharply if needed to curb inflation.

The S&P 500 was on track to halt a four-day rally, while two-year Treasury yields pushed to 2.11pc, the highest since 2019, after Mr Powell said the Fed will hike by more than a quarter point at each meeting if necessary to contain runaway price gains.

