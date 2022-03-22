Fed’s Jerome Powell halts stock rally with talk of aggressive rate rises

Stocks turned lower and Treasuries extended losses after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled the US central bank is ready to raise rates sharply if needed to curb inflation.

The S&P 500 was on track to halt a four-day rally, while two-year Treasury yields pushed to 2.11pc, the highest since 2019, after Mr Powell said the Fed will hike by more than a quarter point at each meeting if necessary to contain runaway price gains.

Stocks had edged higher earlier as energy producers rallied with the price of oil surging.

Mr Powell said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed, deploying a more aggressive tone toward curbing inflation than he used just a few days earlier.

Policy makers raised the benchmark lending rate by a quarter point at their meeting last week – ending two years of near-zero borrowing costs – and signalled six more hikes of that magnitude this year, based on the median projection. Mr Powell indicated that half-point hikes may be on the table when policy makers next gather on May 3-4 and at subsequent sessions.

“If we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so,” Mr Powell said in a speech titled Restoring Price Stability to the National Association for Business Economics on Monday.

“As the Fed progresses down this path of both hiking rates and shrinking their balance sheet, there will be no such thing as a soft landing,” wrote Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

“The only question is how much of an economic slowdown they are willing to tolerate in order to quell consumer price inflation.”

The losses added to the question of whether last week’s stock rebound and drop in volatility would last.

European equities, which were higher on Monday, have already recouped all their losses triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearly a month ago as the lure of cheapened valuations has drawn investors back.

The Iseq index of Irish shares fell 0.85pc on the day to hold onto most of its recent gains, but still about 13pc off its early-year high.

Still, a historic spike in commodity prices on supply concerns shows little sign of easing, keeping traders on high alert over inflation. The war in Ukraine and resulting sanctions against Russia have sent the raw-materials markets into a tailspin, with the potential for shortages in key commodities like oil and wheat.

West Texas Intermediate oil rose above $110 a barrel as Ukraine rejected a Russian demand to lay down arms and leave Mariupol.

Meanwhile, the bond market continues to flash caution about the economy.

The US Treasury yield curve is flattening, and portions of it have become inverted, which for some is an indicator of a looming economic slowdown in the world’s largest economy.